Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

