Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.5 %

Nuvei stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 778.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

