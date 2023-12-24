Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $412.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.99 and a 1 year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

