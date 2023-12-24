OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 18,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.50. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.