OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

