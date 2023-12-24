Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.