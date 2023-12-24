Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.19 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
