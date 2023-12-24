Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.19 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

