Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $5.61. Origin Energy shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 3,818 shares trading hands.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.
Origin Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.
Origin Energy Company Profile
Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.