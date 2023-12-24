Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $5.61. Origin Energy shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 3,818 shares trading hands.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

