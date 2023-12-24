Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

OVID opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $242.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,392.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.