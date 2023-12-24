Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 139.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

COWZ opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

