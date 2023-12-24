Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $592.23 and its 200 day moving average is $563.38. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

