Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Paragon Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Paragon Entertainment Company Profile

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

