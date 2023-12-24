Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $26,000.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $348.85 million, a PE ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.05 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -249.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKOH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.