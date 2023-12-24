Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 45,623 shares trading hands.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.
