Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 13.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 62.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

