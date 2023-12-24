Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAYX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

