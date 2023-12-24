Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $20.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $733.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. Paysafe’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paysafe by 282.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,693,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paysafe by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,579,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

