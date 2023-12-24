PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) versus Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Financial Comparison

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) and Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PDS Biotechnology and Vallon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 231.46%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Vallon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -144.24% -76.85% Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.48% -124.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$40.85 million ($1.71) -3.12 Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 44.48 -$7.02 million ($0.78) -0.42

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Vallon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. The company is developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

