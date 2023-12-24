Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.71.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The company has a market cap of C$25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.174216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.04%.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

