Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$54.50

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.71.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$49.22. The company has a market cap of C$25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.174216 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.04%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

