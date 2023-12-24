Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $168.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.82%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

