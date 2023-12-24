Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

PEN stock opened at $258.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock worth $2,568,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Penumbra by 24.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 6.6% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penumbra by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Penumbra by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

