Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $258.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.17. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

