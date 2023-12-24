Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $295.00 at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $265.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $258.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.17. Penumbra has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,790 shares of company stock worth $2,568,357. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $30,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

