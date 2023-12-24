Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $348.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.19. The company has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.