PFG Advisors Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $145.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

