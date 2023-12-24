PFG Advisors Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $387.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.00. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

