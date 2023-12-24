PFG Advisors Has $563,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

