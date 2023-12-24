PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

