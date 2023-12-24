PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

