PFG Advisors Sells 429 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.