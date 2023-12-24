PFG Advisors Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

