Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,675 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

