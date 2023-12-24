PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 5th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:GHY opened at $11.65 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is a Dividend King?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.