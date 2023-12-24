PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 5th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GHY opened at $11.65 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

