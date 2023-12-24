PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 5th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ISD opened at $12.52 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
