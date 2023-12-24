PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 5th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ISD opened at $12.52 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

