PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 5th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SDHY opened at $15.11 on Friday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 8,000 shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

