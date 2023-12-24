Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $109.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

PM opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

