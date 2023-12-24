Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
PDM stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
