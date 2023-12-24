Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

PDM stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.