Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.64. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 113,644 shares changing hands.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $94,000.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
