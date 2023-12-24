Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPSI. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of PPSI stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

