Piper Sandler Increases Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $17.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Macerich

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 10,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.