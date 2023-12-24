Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 143.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

PLUG opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $211,176,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

