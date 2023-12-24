Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.02

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.02 and traded as high as C$32.70. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$32.29, with a volume of 2,009 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$870.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.33.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.38 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.3919095 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Pollard Banknote

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$26,137.50. Insiders sold 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $38,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

