Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$39.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of POW opened at C$37.59 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$31.47 and a 1-year high of C$38.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.28.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3913551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

