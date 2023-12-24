PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $23.68 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -215.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,846 shares of company stock worth $3,885,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.