Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $520.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $536.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

