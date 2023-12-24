Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.91

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.91 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 730 shares.

Pressure Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.21. The company has a market capitalization of £11.99 million, a PE ratio of -281.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

