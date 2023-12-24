Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.