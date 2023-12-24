QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $73.98 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.39 and a beta of 0.37.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,637,000 after buying an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after buying an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,749,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 440,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.