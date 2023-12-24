Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.13 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $215.97 million, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.